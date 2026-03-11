Harvey Weinstein reveals shocking decision his children have taken

Harvey Weinstein has just revealed that he has been cut off by two of his children since he was sent to prison.

As the disgraced former producer spoke from New York's Rikers Prison, where he has been incarcerated for the past six years after being convicted of several rape charges, the 73-year-old, told The Hollywood Reporter he was in contact with three of his five children via phone conversations that kept him "sane".

"Once every three hours I get about 16 to 18 minutes on the phone," he told the outlet.

He continued, "That's my lifeline. I speak to three of my children every single day: my oldest daughter, who is 30 now, and my 12-year-old and my 15-year-old. My other two children haven't talked to me for six years. I also speak to my lawyers and to a few friends. It's the only thing that keeps me sane."

Weinstein, who has three daughters with his first wife, Eve Chilton, and a daughter and son with his second wife, Georgina Chapman, said he had tried to contact his two younger daughters from Chilton but had been turned down.

"They know everything. They are old enough to Google," he said. "But I told them I never sexually assaulted anyone, and they believe me. Back when I was in Bellevue, it was easier to see them. I won't allow my daughter to come and see me here."

The Django Unchained filmmaker added his 12-year-old son, Dashiell, had visited him in prison and found the experience "crippling".

"My son-in-law takes my 12-year-old to visit sometimes. But it's hard for him too. It's emotionally crippling for him,” Harvey Weinstein concluded.