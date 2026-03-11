Alex Warren questions ‘horrifying’ Grammy mishap: ‘I don’t know what happened’

Alex Warren still doesn't know "what happened" that caused his "horrifying" Grammy Awards mishap.

The Ordinary hitmaker took to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the ceremony on February 1, to perform the track as part of a live medley with fellow Best New Artist nominees which included Leon Thomas, Lola Young, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, sombr, The Marías and winner Olivia Dean - but Warren appeared to struggle with his in-air monitors during the live broadcast.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he said: "It was horrifying. We had rehearsed it all week... it was perfect.”

"To this day I don't know exactly what happened,” Warren added.

The 25-year-old singer has recalled how "everything cut out" from his in-ear monitors moments before he was due to perform.

Warren explained: "They’re like, '30 seconds.' I said, ‘I can’t hear anything, I can’t hear myself.’”

“The guy’s like, ‘It’s live TV. Twenty-five seconds.’ I go, ‘Guys, something’s wrong,'” the singer recalled.

The crew weren't able to fix the problem before he hit the stage, so he had to just continue with the performance.

Warren added: "In my head, I look up at the sky, and I go, ‘This is meant to happen'. And I just go, ‘Let’s do it.'”

At the time, he addressed the incident directly on Instagram following the ceremony, as he shared a clip of the distorted, delayed sound he said was playing through his earpiece.

Warren wrote: “When you’re performing at the Grammys and all you hear is this in your ears."

He quipped in the caption: “This would only happen to me…”

Meanwhile, the TikTok star has previously admitted that he has made a conscious effort to improve his own knowledge of other artists.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "Everyone’s always asked me [what music] I know, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea who these people are and I wish I did.’ So I’ve been really trying to put myself out there and like other music.

"I’ve been listening to a lot of albums – that’s something I wasn’t doing before," Alex Warren concluded.