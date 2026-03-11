Sheryl Underwood reveals where she and Sharon Osbourne stand after years-long feud
Sheryl Underwood breaks silence on her years-long feud with Sharon Osbourne
Sheryl Underwood has finally broken the silence on her feud with Sharon Osbourne.
The 62-year-old actress recently appeared as a guest co-host on The View, where she addressed the heated on-air discussion she had with Sharon in 2021.
"I will say this. I still believe there's some love between me and Sharon Osbourne. I tried to reach out when Ozzy passed," Sheryl said.
"I love her," continued the former The Talk co-host. "But sometimes you find out, your coworkers, your colleagues or you hope that it doesn't get as big. ... You don't sit next to somebody for that amount of time and don't have no love."
Sheryl added, "And the reason people say, 'Well, Sheryl, when [the feud] happened, why didn't you reach out?' I'm afraid to leave a voicemail. Because in the business we're in, your voicemail will show up somewhere or be misunderstood. I'd rather be quiet than continue to hurt people. Because I'ma have to face God one day."
For those unversed, Sheryl and Sharon's feud began after the two had a heated on-air discussion about racism in March 2021.
In 2024, Sharon appeared on The Sage Steele Show, where she said that she "didn’t want to" apologize to Sheryl because she felt she "didn't do anything" wrong.
