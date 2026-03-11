Kyle Cooke sets record straight on rumors he cheated on ex Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke has finally addressed the claim that he cheated on his estranged wife, Amanda Batula.

The Summer House alum recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show, where he publicly denied the allegation that he cheated on Amanda prior to the end of their four-year marriage.

During the interview, the show host Andy Cohen rehashed Amanda's remark that “women have been sliding into her DMs to share evidence that you’ve hooked up with them.”

Responding to the accusation, Kyle replied, “It’s tough. There’s so much noise, but I feel bad she’s had to deal with that."

"Look, I can tell you, I was not, like, physically or emotionally unfaithful," he added.

After that, podcaster Danny Pellegrino asked him, “What are all these pictures out there then? Why were you getting so close to take pictures with [other women]?”

To which Kyle replied, “Pictures? I mean, the pictures I’ve seen are with people that are my friends.”

For those unversed, Kyle and Amanda announced their separation in January 2026 after four years of marriage.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at that time. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter,” the statement concluded.