



'Bridgerton' star reveals how major plot twist serves as catalyst for next story lines.

Victor Alli has looked back at the death of his character John Stirling in Bridgerton season 4.

In a new chat with Shondaland, Alli claimed that while John Stirling's death was a heartbreaking turn of events, it was also an essential piece of the show's emotional architecture.

The actor began, "It was, but it's a part of the story, a great story, and it's a catalyst to a lot of things happening after it, when you see Francesca and you see Michaela and how their characters intertwined and then come together in a way that helps them to handle the death."

Alli then explained why people may never see his character.

"Because it's a bit too much. I mean, he's died. That's enough. That's a lot already. I think there was a conversation about what was the right thing for the show as well."

Hannah Dodd chimed in to say, "You know he's there, and it's implied enough," after which they moved on to a new chat.