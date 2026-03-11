Cher sparks health fears among friends: 'She might not make it'

Cher has sparked concern among her friends following a series of awkward moments at the Grammy Awards.

The music icon appeared confused onstage while accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award during the February ceremony, like forgetting to present the honour following her speech, and mistakenly announcing the late Luther Vandross instead of the actual winners, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who took the award for their track Luther.

Now, insiders reveal that the incident added to growing concerns about Cher's demanding lifestyle.

The source told Radar Online, "Ever since Alex came onto the scene, Cher's felt compelled to push herself into this fast-paced, jet-setting party scene, but it's asking way too much of her to keep up with him and other kids who are well over half her age."

"She's getting by on fumes and it shows, not just with her garbled sentences and slurred speech but also the fact she's out of breath and often complaining about dizziness and exhaustion."

"Don't forget she's had major health issues in years gone by. That fragility is something still there and she's only compounding her troubles by stretching herself way too thin," they added.

As per the source people around Cher worry that years of nonstop touring, late nights and hard living may have "taken a toll that she simply can't recover from."

Cher, who is dating younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, reportedly boasts that she's "proud" to be "young at heart and refuses to live the life of an old lady."

"But she's turning 80 in May, and the fear is if she doesn't listen to her body, she might not make it," the source said.