Hilary Duff picks her favourite on-screen partner
Hilary Duff names the co-star she loved working with most
Hilary Duff has finally revealed which of her on-screen love interests is her favorite.
The 38-year-old recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where she was asked to name her favorite on-screen love interest.
Hilary responded, "Chad Michael Murray."
"I'm just going to stick to it, because I just watched it with my daughter, and it's embarrassing that she always wants to watch it," the Younger alum told Jimmy Fallon.
"I'm going to say Chad Michael Murray," she continued.
For those unversed, Hilary played a lead role opposite Chad in A Cinderella Story. The romantic comedy film was released in July 2004.
Earlier this year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Hilary spoke about her 4-year-old daughter Mae James Bair’s reaction to one particular aspect of the storyline.
"My 4-year-old has watched this movie and also picked up on like, how could he not know it's you in that mask? And I was like, 'It's the age-old question, honey,' " she told the outlet.
"And she's like, 'But it's you. You are right there. I don't understand. How does he not know?' I'm like, 'I know,'" added Hilary.
