Billie Eilish roped in first movie role in Hollywood in 'The Bell Jar'

Billie Eilish in talks to star in Sarah Polley film adaptation of 'The Bell Jar'

Billie Eilish, a well-known pop icon, is now set to make her film acting debut after she is in talks to join Sarah Polley's film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar.



For the movie, several major studios are attached. Joy Gorman Wettels (Little House on the Prairie, 13 Reasons Why), Plan B Entertainment, and StudioCanal will produce the project, according to Deadline.

While Focus Features – the studio known for belting out award-winning movies — will lead the adaptation.

Meanwhile, Gorman Wettels, who first bought the rights of the book via her company Joy Coalition, has attached Eilish and Polley.

Notably, the adaptation will mark Polley's — an Academy Award-winning director's — first movie since her critically acclaimed Woman Talking in 2023.