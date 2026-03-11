Nicole Kidman breaks silence months after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman reflected on tough year after divorce from Keith Urban.

Months after the pair finalized their split, after Kidman officially filed for divorce in September 2025, the Babygirl star finally opened up about her life, revealing if she is "doing all right."

In an interview with Variety, publsihed on March 11, the 58-year-old actress spoke about her career, upcoming projects and personal life.

During the conversation, when the outlet remarked that "every year is probably the year of Nicole Kidman,” the Big Little Lies alum corrected by saying, "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

When inquired if she is "ready to come out of [her] shell," Kidman responded with full spirit, "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have Practical Magic with [Sandra Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode."

Elsewhere during the interview, when the publisher inquired about her well being, the mom of two noted that she is well as she is "always going to be moving toward what’s good."

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that," Kidman added. "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

For those unversed, Kidman and Urban ended their marriage after almost two decades of being together.

The pair also welcomed two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.