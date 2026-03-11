Kanye West received stunning blow from jury in Malibu mansion war

Kanye West ordered to pay $140k as jury announced verdict in his Malibu renovation case

In a blow to Kanye West, the Los Angeles jury ruled against him in a case filed by a handyman over work at the rapper's mansion in Malibu.



He has been ordered to pay $140k in medical expenses, including lost wages, to Tony Saxton, who originally filed for $1.7M in damages, accusing Ye of wrongful termination, an unsafe working environment, and unpaid wages.

Saxton claimed West hired him to serve as a project manager on West's beachfront home. But he paid him only once and fired him after seven weeks.

In the court doc, it was revealed the Donda hitmaker planned to re-design the mansion by removing nearly all of the parts which include electric and plumbing.

In addition, Ye had several plans for his Malibu home. These were revealed in the trial. From a bomb shelter to a monastery, to a recording studio and a playground were at varying point under consideration to be built.

Saxon in the testimony also claimed a heated moment occured when a worker mistankely called Kim Kardashian - rapper's then-wife - as Bianca.

“She’s the most famous woman in the world and you call her by another woman’s name?” the Grammy winner allegedly blasted the person.

In the trial, both Bianca Censoir and West appeared where at one point the latter appeared to fall asleep during the court proceedings.

When asked about his actions, Ye's usual response was that he did not remember saying or doing it, per a report in NYPost.

Meanwhile, in response to the jury's verdict, West's spokesperson Milo Yiannopoulos, said the decision was “probably unsatisfying for everyone but that it was a financial catastroph for the plaintiff’s attorneys."