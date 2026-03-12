Jamie Lee Curtis shuts down Timothee Chalamet's 'no one cares' opera claim
The 'Freaky Friday' star called Timothee Chalamet's controversial opera comments 'silly'
Jamie Lee Curtis reacted to Timothee Chalamet's viral opera and ballet comments.
After several celebrities voiced their opinions on the Marty Supreme actor's “no one cares” about ballet and opera remark, Curtis said that Chalamet must be regretting it.
“His comments are silly, and I’m sorry that they’re going to be a bit of his legacy now,” the 67-year-old actress told Hollywood Tonight.
Curtis, whose oldest daughter Annie is a dance instructor, continued, "I’m sure he regrets the comment because you can’t throw those art forms under a bus. You can’t do it. They’re too important.”
Are Chalamet's comments going to affect opera and ballet, Curtis noted, "Does that mean there’s not a reduction in audiences for those art forms? I’m sure there is. Does that mean it’s going to be the destruction of those art forms? No.”
She added, "People still shoot on film, by the way."
Chalamet is facing backlash after his viral remark during a chat with his Interstellar costar Matthew McConaughey from a Variety and CNN town hall in February.
The Dune actor said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."
Later, when Chalamet realized his remark could be seen as rude, he joked, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
-
Brianna LaPaglia warns Ozempic users: 'You’re all gonna die'
-
Jack Osbourne welcomes fifth child, a daughter named after Ozzy Osbourne
-
Egypt Sherrod says she may be having a ‘mid-life crisis’ as she opens up about life changes
-
Andrea Bocelli offers to introduce Timothée Chalamet to opera after his viral comments
-
Academy Awards 2026 adds more celebrities to presenter lineup
-
Nicole Kidman reveals 'savior film' she watches with daughters
-
Kylie Jenner reveals how fans 'harassed' her after Kylie Cosmetics launch
-
Rebecca Gayheart reveals why Eric Dane's AI voice was 'big moment' for him