Photo: Tom Cruise reflected his ‘extraordinary’ journey of making 'Mission: Impossible' movies

Tom Cruise revealed his passion for filmmaking and travelling the world.

As fans will know, Cruise first starred in the first installment of Mission: Impossible in 1996. The flick also marked his producing debut and went on to become one of the super hit movie franchises of all time.

Advertisement

Ever since, there has been a release of eight Mission: Impossible movies, including the latest 2025 release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Now, in a resurfaced interview from 2023, Cruise reflected on the journey on the action-thriller series of movies while speaking at the world premiere of the 7th movie in the series.

Reflecting on his journey, the superstar said, “In every way, to be here… everything that happened, you know, now, to be here, to see everything, it’s quite extraordinary.”

“It is extraordinary,” he reiterated, adding, “it is very special. It’s very special to see.”

He also promised to fight for theaters in a passionate speech to his fans from Rome’s Spanish Steps.

“There is a community that we are all part of — different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema,” the superstar said.

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world,” he added. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel.”

“And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture,” Tom Cruise continued. “Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them.”

“It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted,” Cruise said. “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”