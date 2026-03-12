Photo: Jennifer Lopez reflects on importance of turning focus 'inwards' post Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has weighed in on finding freedom after her split from Ben Affleck.

As fans will be aware, the multihyphenate filed for divorce from the Gone Girl alum in August 2024 after nearly two years of marriage.

Now, in a preview of her upcoming interview on Nightline that aired Wednesday, March 11, on Good Morning America, the actress reflected on her life without a man.

“I’m in my happy era,” Lopez began.

She added, “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”

“I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s — and even before that. I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control,” she continued.

Despite being single, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she has been focused inwards and has been finding an unshakable self-worth.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself,” she concluded.