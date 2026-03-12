Machine Gun Kelly leaves cheeky comment on Megan Fox’s latest racy Instagram post

Machine Gun Kelly was found swooning over his ex Megan Fox again online after she recently dropped a new series of racy photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Jennifer's Body actress posted several bold images on March 10, posing in sunglasses, black shorts, and a strappy black bra. “Love was the most savage monster of all,” she wrote in the caption.

MGK, born Colson Baker, quickly chimed in in the comments with a brief message directed at Fox: “Stoked we had a baby.”

Kelly has made similar playful remarks on Fox’s posts previously as well. Under another photo shared on Sunday, March 8, in which Fox wore a black T-shirt and black thongs, he commented, “Stoked I have your number.”

The former couple welcomed daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025. Fox is also mother to sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly is also dad to daughter, Casie, 16, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly were first linked in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, a source told People Magazine in January that the pair had officially ended their romantic relationship.

According to the insider, the two “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now,” and their relationship is now centered on co-parenting their daughter.

“Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter,” the source said. “That’s genuinely her priority.”

The insider added that while Fox isn’t currently pursuing a new relationship, she isn’t ruling one out either if the right situation comes along naturally.