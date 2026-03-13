Isla Fisher shares why life feels 'liberated' after Sacha Baron Cohen divorce

Isla Fisher is sharing an update on her life months after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Fisher, who is not shy about her age, said turning 50, along with being single have been liberating.

Following the end of her 13-year marriage, Fisher said, being single after divorce feels "so cool."

"I'm so great," Fisher told People on March 10 at the TIME Women Of The Year Gala.

During the conversation, Fisher also opened up about aging, noting, "I turned 50. I was so nervous about that..."

"But," she added, "it has felt so freeing. I feel so liberated."

And along with that, she admitted, being single also added to her freedom.

Fisher further remarked, "There's [also] something about being divorced where you just feel like you could just do anything."

"You could just do anything, and someone would be like, 'Oh, don't worry. She's divorced.' It's so cool.' "

Back in April 2024, Fisher and Cohen announced that they filed for divorce in 2023, ending their almost two decade of relatiosnhip.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple said in a statement at the time.

They finalized their divorce in June 2025. Fisher and Cohen announced, "Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."