Andrew private deal 'protects' Beatrice & Eugenie's royal homes despite his bombshell scandal

Beatrice and Eugenie's palace homes saved despite Andrew's scandal

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been under immense pressure in the wake of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's, bombshell scandal of links with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Critics called for taking away the royal properties the sisters possess, which they treat as second homes because their primary residences are elsewhere.

Advertisement

Beatrice enjoys an apartment in St James's Palace, and his younger sister Eugenie uses Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

St James's Palace

However, despite strong protests from critics, the York sisters will continue using the royal properties – thanks to a deal their father, Andrew, struck with his brother, King Charles.

The agreement is long-standing, though private, meaning the rent they paid for the properties is undisclosed.

The deal, a source tells The Times, is part of Andrew's thinking to secure a slice of the royal palaces for his family.

“The [rental] deal was made with their father, as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces."

Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace

A report previously said Andrew paid a £1,600-a-month rental for Beatrice's apartment in St James's Palace, where the market value for such a property would fall in a range from between £4,000 and £15,000 per month.

Meanwhile, these rental agreements will come under the public accounts committee's scanner as it weighs deals between royal family members and the Crown Estate.