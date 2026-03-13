Kanye West's concert in Madrid faces scam rumours as fake tweet goes viral

Organisers confirm the Ye concert in Madrid is done deal as his fake tweet goes viral

Kanye West is set to touch down at Atlético Madrid's stadium, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, on July 30th. But ahead of the concert, a controversy erupted.



It was over ticket prices. Initially, some fans on social media questioned the site's reliability for selling tickets to the event.

Advertisement

Then, recently, ticket prices dropped sharply. At the start, what was a ticket in Upper Tier 2 cost €225 and is now €150.

Similarly, the significant price drop was noticeable in the middle and lower tiers, leaving fans in utter confusion and fuelling scam rumours.

But an official response from Atlético de Madrid's Communications Department has confirmed the show is a done deal and not a scam.

"The concert is on and tickets are being sold," they told LOS40, a radio network in Spain.

Ye's fake tweet about Kim Kardashian went viral

Amid this, a fake tweet attributed to West went viral on social media.

“I can’t wish her the best because she would end up with me," Hoops Crave, a parody X account, shared.

Despite the quote being fake, it was viewed over 23 million times.

West and Kim, though, had been separated in 2021, but they are managing their co-parenting relationship with their 4 kids.

“We’ll always be family,” the reality star recently told Complex. “We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”