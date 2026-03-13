Eminem reacts to DJ Lord Sear's death: 'Made the world a better place'

Eminem is mourning the loss of his longtime pal DJ Lord Sear.

After the Shade 45 host's death news was announced, Eminem took to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to Sear.

In the heartbreaking post, Eminem shared a throwback clip of a radio interview with Sear and penned down a touching note calling the late DJ "one of the greatest people to be around."

"I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," Eminem, who founded the Shade 45 with SiriusXM, said of Sear.

Recalling their time on the radio show, Eminem said, "Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews.

Eminem concluded his post writing, "He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!"

Sear’s demise news was broken on March 11 via Instagram in a joint post of Shade 45 page with his personal account.

The media personality's cause of death was not revealed.

The death news read, "He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us, Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level."