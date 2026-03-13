Cillian Murphy recalls acting advice that shaped his career

Cillian Murphy is passing on the wisdom he learned by sharing with his son Aran Murphy.

In a recent interview with E! News, along with costar Tim Roth for the promotion of their film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the 49-year-old actor shared a piece of career advice that has stayed with him.

“I did a play when I was very young, and I think I was rushing out to get to the pub, and I just dropped my costume on the ground,” the Oscar winner recalled. An older actor then told him, “Always, always hang up your costume.”

Explaining the deeper meaning behind those words, Murphy explained, “And what he meant by that was not just hang up, but like you're just the fella prancing around on stage there."

“There's a whole machine here, like technicians and stage management and front of house, and you're just the act. You're just one cog in this whole wheel. I've never forgotten that," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Murphy shares Aran, 18, and Malachy, 20, with wife, Yvonne McGuinness.

Roth also shared his two cents for the upcoming generation and advised that rejection leads to a "yes."

"No means there's a yes coming," he emphasized, "So, if someone says no, it means that somewhere out there is something that's coming towards you."

"Just keep going. Don't worry about it, it’ll find you and knock you over. But when they say no, it means you're available for the one that's coming," he added.