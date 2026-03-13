Dakota Johnson in not rush to find perfect man after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson is taking time as she navigates through the prospect of future romances.

The ‘Materialists’ star is not rushing into finding a new beau, months after her split with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

Back in November 2025, a source told PEOPLE that the actress "has been slowly dating again and she's happy.”

Speaking about her romance with Martin, the expert added the bond "was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final."

This comes as Dakota herself told Elle about feeling one with her latest shoot for Calvin Klein brand.

“Working with Calvin at this moment feels very symbiotic with where I am currently in my life. I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body,” she noted.