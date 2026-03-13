Dakota Johnson in not rush to find perfect man after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson is feeling centred after her split with Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson is taking time as she navigates through the prospect of future romances.
The ‘Materialists’ star is not rushing into finding a new beau, months after her split with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
Back in November 2025, a source told PEOPLE that the actress "has been slowly dating again and she's happy.”
Speaking about her romance with Martin, the expert added the bond "was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final."
This comes as Dakota herself told Elle about feeling one with her latest shoot for Calvin Klein brand.
“Working with Calvin at this moment feels very symbiotic with where I am currently in my life. I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body,” she noted.
-
Zendaya drops major hint about rumored Tom Holland wedding
-
Cillian Murphy recalls acting advice that shaped his career
-
Kanye West's concert in Madrid faces scam rumours as fake tweet goes viral
-
Andrew private deal 'protects' Beatrice & Eugenie's royal homes despite his bombshell scandal
-
Eminem reacts to DJ Lord Sear's death: 'Made the world a better place'
-
Isla Fisher shares why life feels 'liberated' after Sacha Baron Cohen divorce
-
Kat Dennings remembers Anton Yelchin on his 37th birthday
-
Martin Short sparks fear as he 'shuts himself away' after family tragedy