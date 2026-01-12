Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti hints at what to expect from season 5

Abbott Elementary season 5 will dive deeper into Jacob Hill’s past.

Chris Perfetti, 37, got candid about the upcoming episodes during the Broadway premiere of Bug in New York City. The actor teased that upcoming episodes will explore Jacob’s background and the people who helped shape him.

According to Perfetti, fans will finally meet figures from Jacob’s past, which will give clearer insight into how the earnest, often awkward teacher became who he is today. "We get to meet some of the people that make Jacob the way he is, and I'm so trilled by that," he told People at the event. Perfetti also hinted that the show will examine what happens when Jacob starts getting the things he wants, a shift that could reveal new sides of the character. He also said the creative team continues to surprise him with ideas that push Jacob in unexpected directions.

"And yeah, I think we're exploring this idea that Jacob, seeing what happens when Jacob gets what he wants. And I would be excited to play around with that next year," Perfetti added.

The actor also celebrated his co-star Janelle James, who recently won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Perfetti described the moment as deeply emotional, saying it is especially powerful when a close friend’s name is called. He added that the recognition was long overdue and said he is eager to return to the set with her. "My poor, cold, delicate heart. Yeah. I'm so excited for her. I love her so much. It's a long time coming. As much as I like to think I'm guarded against those things, when they call your friend's name, it is an unparalleled feeling. I'm so happy for her. I'm so proud of her. I'm so excited to go back to work with her on Monday."

Although Abbott Elementary has not yet been officially renewed for a sixth season, Perfetti sounded optimistic about the future. He said he feels fortunate to be part of a show where the writers consistently elevate his character beyond his own expectations. "Oh man. I'm so blessed. I feel like as soon as I have a good idea for Jacob, they have a better one. We get to do some really cool stuff in the second half of season five," Perfetti told the magazine. Perfetti also shared that he would love to see actors Michael Chernus or Bess Wohl guest star, and he expressed enthusiasm for a potential crossover with Only Murders in the Building.

Known for its high-profile guest stars, the Chris Perfetti-starrer ABC comedy has also featured appearances from Bradley Cooper, Jason Kelce, Ayo Edebiri, and Jalen Hurts.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day. Season 5 resumed after its midseason break on January 7.