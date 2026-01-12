Photo: Nikki Glaser shares set of rules for roasting stars at 'Golden Globes'

Nikki Glaser has revealed her standards as she gears up to host this year’s Golden Globes.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the comedian shared that she will be careful not to cross the line with her banter this time around.

She said she only targets people she genuinely respects and enjoys, making it clear that her jokes are meant to come from a positive place.

"I'm writing from a place of love, and I wouldn't do a joke about someone that I actually didn't like."

Glaser went on to explain that being teased by her is actually a compliment, not an insult.

"So if I do write a joke about you or do a joke to you, it's because I admire you and I think you are probably cool and have a good sense of humour.

"I don't do jokes about people who I just don't think are cool, and that I don't really even care to talk to or give the time of day," she revealed before conclusion.

Earlier this week, Glaser also revealed that she had been warned about making jokes at the expense of Julia Roberts in her Golden Globes monologue.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, the comedian said, "I’m trying out my monologue around LA, at the clubs here, and just even any joke about Julia Roberts, they are not there for.

"You cannot make fun of America’s Sweetheart," she explained.

She concluded by rationalizing, "So, whatever I end up saying about her, that is the most fine-tuned joke that I’ve worked on so hard, because it is very delicate."