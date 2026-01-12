Kelly Clarkson weighs in on life without the father of her children

With five months having passed since the death of Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband and father to Kelly Clarkson’s kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, the singer has come forward.

She delivered her words during a backstage Q&A session on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and explained what she prioritizes now that her ex has passed.

She started by gushing over the ages her kids currently are and said, “my kids, they’re 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles” so “there’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

In regards to life after her ex’s passing she said, “it’s my two dogs, my two kids and me. It’s a lot.”

However, she did not forget to offer some positives because she called the moments ‘really special’ for memories because in her eyes, “the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day,” which she concluded by saying.

For those unversed with Brandon’s passing, he passed away back in August of 2025, following a battle with cancer which lasted for more than three years.

At the time a spokesperson for Clarkson came forward to say, “he passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”