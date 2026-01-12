Photo: Tom Blyth shares his two cents on the importance of rom coms

Tom Blyth is glad he accepted his newest project, People We Meet on Vacation, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The Hunger Games star appears in the light-hearted romantic comedy as Alex, who forms an unlikely bond with Poppy, portrayed by Emily Bader.

The pair's friendship slowly turns into something more as they navigate life and love together.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Blyth reflected on why he was drawn to a rom-com at this stage in his career, admitting that the genre feels especially relevant right now.

He shared that a classic romantic comedy is exactly what audiences need,and added that the shift also offered him a refreshing change of pace after more serious roles.

“I think we can take ourselves really seriously sometimes. And I certainly have been guilty of that at times,” Blyth told the outlet.

“And I think it's really worthwhile to do something fun once in a while and remind yourself that what we do for a living is playful and fun and a luxury and to lean into that, and lean into the love.”