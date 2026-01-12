Emma Stone reflects on Diane Keaton's 'most valuable' lesson

Emma Stone is revisiting the two cents that Diane Keaton gave her.

In an interview with W Magazine, the 37-year-old actress opened up about the time with Keaton and the wise lessons she taught.

Stone began, "She will always be my North Star, ultimate hero, because she taught me about not wanting to emulate anyone else, including her. She taught me how valuable it is to the world to realize who you are and what you can contribute."

The Bugonia star went on to say, "In so many facets, not just as the brilliant actor that she was, but as a director, photographer, curator of coffee table books, a person who made wines — she was just so herself."

"Houses, fashion, everything about her was one-of-a-kind and completely Diane. She's the person who really made me realize that the most valuable thing you can be is yourself, authentically. She was the best ever," Stone continued.

Gushing over Keaton's "lively" nature, the Cruella actress added, "I think life in general is very tragic and very funny at the same time. You're holding both things, typically, in the state of the world, in relationships, all of it.

"It's all kind of a tragic comedy. Anyone who can really channel that and bring it out the way that she did, it's just a gift to us all."