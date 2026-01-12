Zara Larsson steps up criticism against 'evil' policies

Zara Larsson defends position against immigration policies

Zara Larsson, a Swedish singer, is stepping up her attacks on what she earlier called the "cruel" immigration policies of the current U.S. government.



In a new Instagram Story, she took aim at ICE agents, calling them out for their behaviour during the raids they conduct.

The Up Close hitmaker, in a note on social media, wonders why they behave in such a way, writing, "What went wrong? Is it toxic masculinity, a frail ego, fear of people, and low IQ all mixed up, like a disgusting cocktail? Red pill podcasts? Sprinkled with some absence of love from their parents in childhood?

Moreover, Zara claims that all agents of ICE involved in controversies were men and that no woman was among them.



"Seriously, what happened in their heads that led those men (mind you!! I have yet to see a female agent!!!) down this path???"

She also raises the question of whether wearing a uniform boosts the ego to perform what the Lush Life singer described as "terrorizing" acts.

"Do you think they feel really cool when they come home after a day of terrorizing communities and families? Or only when the silly f***** outfit is on and their faces are fully covered?"

In the end, the Swedish singer, who is residing in the United States, suggested ICE agents should get therapy, "We need to teach little boys compassion and empathy, so they can grow up and view every person like a person. It’s just sooo unsexy to “just do their jobs” when the job is to be the most ridiculous evil clown on the planet. I don’t understand."

This post comes before Zara shared how her boyfriend cannot enter the US for six years because of what she described as a minor offense of possessing marijuana.