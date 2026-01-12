Kanye West once paid $1 million per day to record album: Here's why

Kanye West rented Mercedes-Benz Stadium to record ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West is known for his shocking antics. One of his most bizarre stunts was renting Mercedes-Benz Stadium for $1 million a day to record his 2021 album Donda, named after his late mom as a tribute.

According to multiple reports at the time, the Chicago rapper spent two weeks recording and finishing the album in a small room, which, in photos, gave the eerie appearance of a jail cell.

In addition, the Grammy winner held three listening parties for the album, attracting many fans to the livestream.

In other news, Kanye met his children during the Christmas holiday, after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed he had been away for months.

But in a report by Rob Shuter, a celebrity news reporter, he writes that the ex-couple set aside their differences for the well-being of their children.

"They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids.”

However, Rob adds that Kim is still not sold on Ye's about-turn, given his history of questionable behaviour. “Kim knows Kanye hasn’t changed overnight. She sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible. But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family."

Kanye and Kim have four children. They agreed to co-parent them after the pair divorced in 2022, after seven years of marriage.