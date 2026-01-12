Photo: Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams committed to 'long distance' relationship: Source

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are reportedly very much the real deal.

An insider recently told Us Weekly that the Irish actor and the singer are fully committed to making their relationship work despite the challenges of long distance and demanding schedules.

The source shared that the pair "are an awesome physical match with one another, and they do have pretty similar personalities, too."

“They’ve both worked very hard to get where they are, and they’re both extremely ambitious to accomplish more,” the insider added.

However, the tipster noted that because Mescal, 29, and Abrams, 26, "are so busy and in-demand," they "struggle to find personal time together."

The couple were first romantically linked in 2024, and according to the source, Abrams has learned to navigate the realities of their situation.

Before wrapping up, the insider said that the singer has adapted "to the long-distance element of their relationship."