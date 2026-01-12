Kristin Davis dicusses fate of her Sex and the City character

Kristin Davis says she doesn’t believe the chapter is closed for her Sex and the City character.

The actress, 60, was at the Golden Globe Awards’ Golden Eve event on Thursday, where she presented longtime friend and costar Sarah Jessica Parker with the Carol Burnett Award.

At the same event, the press asked whether the end of Sex and the City marked a final chapter for her character, to which she said no.

She also said the honour was well-deserved and praised Parker for shaping her character, Carrie Bradshaw, on and off-screen.

While no future projects in the Sex and the City universe have been announced, Davis made clear that, for her, the door remains open.

And Just Like That… aired its series finale on HBO Max in August after three seasons. The revival, which premiered in December 2021, followed Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Davis) more than a decade after the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. Kim Cattrall appeared briefly as Samantha Jones in a one-episode cameo.

The decision to end the show was announced just weeks before the finale aired. At the time, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared a statement explaining that while writing the final episode, he felt season three gave a natural stopping point. He added that the announcement was intentionally delayed so the word “final” would not overshadow the season itself.

Davis publicly reacted to the news by expressing sadness over the series ending, praising the cast, crew, and fans who supported the show. She later revealed that she was surprised by the decision in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the show, she said she assumed the series would continue beyond its initial three-year commitment.