'10 Things I Hate About You' director confirms sequel

'10 Things I Hate About Dating' is meant to kick off a trilogy in the '10 Things' universe

A follow-up film to 10 Things I Hate About You is officially in development.

Speaking to People magazine, director Gil Junger revealed that he's working on 10 Things I Hate About Dating — a sequel to the original 1999 romcom starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger — with original producer Andrew Lazar and co-writer Naya Elle James.

While the film hasn’t been greenlit yet, Junger says it’s meant to kick off a trilogy, followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

“10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now,” Junger shared.

He added they’ve got “some pretty good ideas” brewing for the modern rom-com, which will be inspired by Molière’s The Misanthrope — just like the original was based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

While casting hasn’t been decided, Junger hopes to bring back some familiar faces. “I would love to work with Julia again,” he said, calling her Kat character a defining voice for young women.

And as for Ledger, who passed away in 2008, Junger promises a tribute: “I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved.”

10 Thing I Hate About You recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.