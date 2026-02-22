A$AP Rocky throws Rihanna surprise birthday dinner on turning 38

A$AP Rocky pulled off a surprise celebration for Rihanna as she marked her 38th birthday with an intimate dinner in California.

The couple gathered with close friends in a private room at Giorgio Baldi on Friday night, where the space was decorated with silver “Happy Birthday” balloons and colorful arrangements floating above the table. Baby blue tablecloths and floral displays completed the setup.

Rihanna arrived in a sheer black dress paired with matching heels and a faux fur jacket, while Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, opted for a checkered shirt, tan trousers, and sunglasses.

The pair, first romantically linked in 2020, have since built both a family and welcomed three children, including sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, as well as their infant daughter, Rocki, who was born in September. Rihanna revealed she was expecting at the 2025 Met Gala earlier that year.

Earlier this month, Rocky sidestepped questions about the couple’s marital status during an appearance on the podcast Celebrity Substitute, joking with a student who asked whether he and the Grammy winner were married.