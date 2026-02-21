Photo: Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff's return to reimagined version of 'Baywatch' confirmed by star

Stephen Amell has finally addressed speculation about whether original Baywatch icons Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff could return to the franchise.

During a conversation with Us Weekly at the Baywatch red carpet on Wednesday, February 18, the 44-year-old actor appeared open to the idea.

“Of course we could [have them],” Amell said.

However, the actor admitted he has intentionally avoided learning too many details about what might be planned for the project.

Amell explained why he wanted to remain tight-lipped, saying, “I specifically told them not to tell me. I’ve learned that over time because I will have a lot of things flooding the zone that is my brain.”

He shared that keeping some distance from the production details helps him avoid feeling overwhelmed and allows him to experience the story more naturally once the script arrives.

“So in order to not be completely and totally overwhelmed, I just allow myself to be surprised with the script.”

For those unfamiliar, Fox announced in September 2025 that a “reimagined” version of the iconic series Baywatch is heading to the network.

The original show, which ran from 1989 to 2001, followed lifeguards working along California and Hawaii beaches as they handled everything from natural disasters to crime.

Amell also hinted that the new version will keep some classic elements while introducing a more personal angle.

He teased “a lot of the familiar tropes that you come to expect with Baywatch,” adding, “But the beginning of our story is really focusing on a family story.”