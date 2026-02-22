Anna Sawai opens up on portraying Yoko Ono in Beatles film series

Anna Sawai is preparing to step into the role of Yoko Ono in the upcoming multi-film biopic project about The Beatles.

The four films, directed by Sam Mendes, will each tell the band’s story from a different member’s perspective and are scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release in April 2028.

Speaking during a red carpet appearance, Sawai described Ono as deeply misunderstood and said she feels honoured to help present a more complete picture of the influential artist.

“It's just exciting because [Ono’s] story is so inspirational to me, and people really don't know the true person that she was,” she told People.

Sawai emphasised that Ono’s independence and artistic confidence made her an easy target during her relationship with John Lennon.

“She's an incredible artist. And also, she just was an independent woman and people didn't like that. They wanted John [Lennon] for themselves and she was an easy target. And I think it's very meaningful for me to be able to tell her story,” she added.

She added that portraying Ono allows her to highlight the strength, boldness, and creative vision that defined Ono’s life and career beyond public perception.

The role comes during a major career surge for Sawai, who gained global recognition for her award-winning performance in Shōgun. “When I look back to a couple years ago, I was auditioning and just taking on the roles that I would get offered after auditioning. But now I have choices that I can make, and so I feel very, very lucky,” she explained.