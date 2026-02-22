Dove Cameron calls '56 Days' casting 'Hollywood fever dream'

Dove Cameron has opened up about the surprising twist that led her to star in 56 Days.

As Cameron returns in a major role after years away from scripted TV, she revealed that landing the role felt like a "Hollywood fever dream."

Speaking with People Magazine, Cameron said, "I had a really weird sort of kismet thing that happened with this show, which was that when I was 14 years old, so 16 years ago, I was auditioning for a show that Karyn Usher had created."

Adding, "I got to the final casting rounds for this show about a child whose father was a spy, and the spy goes missing, so she has to use her spy skills ... It was like Hanna with Saoirse Ronan. And it was on Fox, and it was before Disney."

She revealed that Usher, who created 56 Days with Lisa Zwerling wanted her to get the role and was "advocating for me.

"They ended up not going with me and the producers went with someone else, and — I'm not joking — she just reached out to me out of the blue, first time since I was 14 years old, and was like, 'I remember you from when you were a child. I always wanted to work with you. I hope that you want to do this part.' And I was like, 'What the f---?'" she recalled.

However, Usher then sent Cameron script of 56 Days. She said, "I was in a time where I had just finished writing my album, and I didn't know when it was going to come out, and so I was like, I got the time, this feels like the universe intervening. I’m ready," noting that it was "the best script I've read in a very long time."

56 Days starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia was released on February 18, 2026.