Timothée Chalamet compares 'Dune: Part Three' with iconic films 'Interstellar', 'The Dark Knight' & 'Apocalypse Now'

Timothée Chalamet offers surprising insight into his Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune: Part Three'

Timothée Chalamet plays many characters, but Paul Atreides is one of his favourite ones, which he portrays with such grit, compelling his critics to rave about his performance.



Now, ahead of the hotly anticipated third installment, the actor is promising a far better portrayal of Dune's Messiah.

His remarks about the forthcoming film come during Variety and CNN’s town hall event at the University of Texas at Austin.

In the midst of discussion, he shares the performances which inspired his performance as Paul Atreides. He then drops titles of iconic hit movies which defined their eras.

“What I think you see at the end of the second one and across the third one is yourself in ‘Interstellar’ and Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’ and Marlon Brando in ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff like that."

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

However, he paused a bit and then added, “Actually, wait, let me rephrase all of that! Hold up. I cannot put myself in that same boat,” adding, “Let’s just say it's these big movies where you could sneak in something. A curveball.”

In addition, Chalamet says he did not want to come across as complacent, so he practiced hard for the third film.

“I didn’t want to be complacent about a single moment. Everything was sacred, and it was my last time doing a ‘Dune’ film, so I really wanted to treat it as sacred. Because people can get complacent, but I was more intense on the third one. It felt like that was the natural momentum, so I wanted to push against that as hard as I could.”

Dune: Part Three debuts in theatres on Dec. 18.