Inside Channing Tatum's red carpet return after shoulder surgery

Just weeks after undergoing surgery for painful shoulder injury, Channing Tatum has returned to the red carpet.

At the premiere of his new film Josephine during Berlin International Film Festival on February 20, the actor made his first appearance since revealing that he had undergone surgery for a "separated shoulder" earlier this month.

For his red carpet look, Tatum dressed in sleek black pinstripe suit with a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers. Posing alongside his costar Gemma Chan, the Magic Mike star looked stunning.

This comes after Tatum updated his fans on Instagram about his shoulder surgery. Earlier in February, the actor posted photos of X-rays revealing two broken bones stabilized with a metal screw.

Revealing the scars, Tatum wrote on social media, "Not gone lie it’s my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes."

Adding, "Apparently not the case. Hehehe. Well it doesn’t matter anyhow i like scars anyway and it’s feeling stronger day by day so thank you doc."

"Also I do like going through airport security wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine," Tatum added.

Channing Tatum plays the role of Damien in his new film Josephine.