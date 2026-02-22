Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks about protecting her children from social media

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, member of Little Mix has opened up about why she chose to keep her twin daughters out of public eye.

Speaking with People Magazine, the singer revealed that the decision is about protecting them.

Pinnock, who welcomed twin daughters with husband Andre Gray in August 2021, said, "I remember when they were born, I was going through this online hate thing and really seeing the toxicity of social media."

She added, "I mean, I probably would've still decided to not show their faces anyway, but that just kind of confirmed it for me. I want them to be able to make that decision."

"I want them to be able to [choose] if they want to be famous or not, because once they're out there, they're out there. And I think that's such a big thing," Pinnock explained, adding that she and her husband chose to hide girls' names and faces to "protect them."

It is pertinent to mention that Leigh-Anne Pinnock often share family photos on social media, but make sure to blur out daughters' faces.

However, Pinnock's daughters' sweet voices can be heard at the end of the track My Ego Told Me To from her album Heaven.

"I cry every time [I listen to that song]. Oh, God, it’s just so special. It's actually my favorite song of all time, to be honest," the singer stated.