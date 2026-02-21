Photo: Michael B. Jordan shares his thoughts on growing trend of live-action anime adaptations

Michael B. Jordan has shared his views on the advent of live action anime.

In a new conversation with Deadline, Jordan sat down alongside Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo for a candid discussion about their work and the film industry.

During the chat, Jordan was asked about his love for anime and whether there were any projects he would like to bring into the live-action world.

The interviewer asked, “Michael, you like anime. Has anything caught your eye there that you would like to put out into the world? Should Toho be on notice?”

He began, “Everybody should be on notice. But live-action anime, I don’t think it’s ready to be cracked just yet.”

The actor then elaborated on why adapting anime into live action remains a challenge, explaining that capturing the same feeling and visual storytelling is not easy.

“I think we’re still a few years away from figuring it out. It’s really hard to translate what you feel, and what’s able to be conveyed in animation, specifically Japanese anime to live action, so I think I’ve got to do some more homework.”

“I’m still working on that,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wunmi Mosaku brought up the idea of Jordan stepping onto the stage.

“But what about theater? You know we’re trying to get you into –”

Jordan responded with enthusiasm, saying, “I know, I know, I know. Theater down the road for sure. I’ll do some theater.”