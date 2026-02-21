Sam Levinson wins hearts with huge donation to Eric Dane GoFundMe

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson issued a statement on the death of Eric Dane, who played Cal Jacobs on the hit show.

Paying tribute to the actor, he said in a statement to Variety, “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Sam Levinson was also the top contributor with a donation of $27,000 when Eric Dane's friends launched A GoFundMe to support his young daughters.

Dane is survived by his two girls, Billie Beatrice Dane, 15, and Georgia Geraldine Dane, 13, with ex Rebecca Gayheart.

Wthin hours after the appeal was launched, more than $170, 000 were raised on the crowdfunding platform.

Actor Eric Dane, who played the handsome Dr Mark Sloan on the hit television series "Grey's Anatomy," died on Thursday aged 53, his family said, less than a year after revealing that he suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

For 15 years, Dane played a plastic surgeon nicknamed "McSteamy" by female characters in the show. He also starred in the series "Euphoria," and said after the diagnosis he would still return to the set for its third season.

"Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," his family said in a statement, according to People magazine and other media.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

ALS is a progressive disease in which a person’s brain loses connection with the muscles. It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the Hall of Fame baseball player who died from it in 1941 at age 37.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," Dane's family added.