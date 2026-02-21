Photo: Ryan Coogler brands 'When Harry Met Sally' his most favourite rom com while discussing love for verstality

Ryan Coogler has opened up about his love for romantic comedies and revealed he would be happy to explore the genre in the future.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the Sinners director spoke about the kinds of projects he still hopes to tackle during his career, making it clear that no genre is off limits.

“When it comes to genres that I haven’t done that I would like to do, the best answer I think is all of them."

"I got kids, so I’m hoping to be around for a long time, and I’m hoping to work for as long as I can. There’s not a genre of movie that I don’t love. So, I hope to work on all of them,” he said.

Coogler also reflected on his appreciation for romantic comedies, revealing he has a particular admiration for the classic When Harry Met Sally, directed by Rob Reiner.

“I’d like to make a soup-to-nuts. Rest in peace, Rob Reiner, you know what I mean, but When Harry Met Sally is one of my movies that I think about with him. And to me, that’s such a solid romantic comedy that feels adult in whole, and it has eternal relevance, you know?”

The filmmaker added that he would be thrilled to create something in a similar vein someday.

“I would love to make a rom-com that works like that one day,” he concluded.