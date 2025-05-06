See Cardi B arrive at Met Gala 2025 with new hair, eye colour

Cardi B at Met Gala 2025

Cardi B brought all the flair, drama, and a splash of green to the 2025 Met Gala—and honestly, no one was surprised she stole the spotlight yet again.

Making her grand entrance on May 5 at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the I Like It hitmaker rocked a low-cut, tailored Burberry pantsuit that was anything but business casual.

Dripping in ivy-colored glamour from head to toe, Cardi took the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and ran with it—straight into fashion history.

She matched her striking outfit with green nails, a matching trench, and, in true Cardi fashion, added a twist, green contact lenses and a bold new hairstyle.

spicybardi/Instagram

As per E! News, Cardi got glam at The Surrey hotel before hitting the carpet, where the museum’s dress code “Tailored For You” left plenty of room for interpretation—and she clearly understood the assignment.

glamfromvenus/Instagram

This marks the rapper’s sixth Met Gala appearance, and as always, she came to slay, not play.

Of course, with iconic looks come even higher expectations. And Cardi feels that pressure.

“Every single time that I go to the Met, it's fun of course,” she told Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video from 2023.

“But after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow. Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last.”

And in classic Cardi humor, she added, “Imagine competing with myself? That is sickening. It’s hard.”