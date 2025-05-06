Taylor Swift's 'quirky' antics spark curiosity as fans dig deeper

Taylor Swift has once again taken the internet by storm as a throwback video of her raises questions among fans.
A 2006 clip has recently resurfaced online, showcasing the 36-year-old singer's early passion for song-writing during her sophomore year of school.
Expressing her love for music, the Anti-hero hitmaker said in the clip, “Usually when I'm at school, a song will just pop into my head. Sitting there in class and getting a melody and lyrics just coming to you. I'll pull out my cell phone and make a voice memo and people think I'm crazy talking to myself.
"I feel something, I filter it into a song.”
Fans went wild as they gushed over the unique way she held her pen in the resurfaced video.
One fan commented, “What an odd way to hold a pencil.”
Another chimed in, adding, "The way she holds that blue pencil is crazy."
Meanwhile, a third questioned, "I just want to know who taught her to hold a pencil/pen."
Others noted the singer's genuine affection for her friends and effortlessly connected the dots between her close bonds with Selena Gomez and Blake Lively over the years.
