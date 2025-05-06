Taylor Swift's 'quirky' antics spark curiosity as fans dig deeper

Taylor Swift takes internet by storm with 2016 resurfacing video

Taylor Swift has once again taken the internet by storm as a throwback video of her raises questions among fans.

A 2006 clip has recently resurfaced online, showcasing the 36-year-old singer's early passion for song-writing during her sophomore year of school.

Expressing her love for music, the Anti-hero hitmaker said in the clip, “Usually when I'm at school, a song will just pop into my head. Sitting there in class and getting a melody and lyrics just coming to you. I'll pull out my cell phone and make a voice memo and people think I'm crazy talking to myself.

"I feel something, I filter it into a song.”

Fans went wild as they gushed over the unique way she held her pen in the resurfaced video.

One fan commented, “What an odd way to hold a pencil.”

Another chimed in, adding, "The way she holds that blue pencil is crazy."

Meanwhile, a third questioned, "I just want to know who taught her to hold a pencil/pen."

Others noted the singer's genuine affection for her friends and effortlessly connected the dots between her close bonds with Selena Gomez and Blake Lively over the years.