Mark Wahlberg details his 4 a.m. onwards morning routine

Mark Wahlberg is keeping fans updated on his protein-packed morning routine after his 4 a.m. workouts.

The actor, 54, shared a look at his daily high-protein breakfast in a video posted on December 20, revealing how he refuels after his early-morning workouts.

Wahlberg, who regularly documents his 4 a.m. gym sessions, filmed the clip from his kitchen alongside Chef Lawrence Duran as they prepared his post-workout meal around 7 a.m.

“I eat the same breakfast every day, but I feel better every day,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption.

The meal included a mix of protein-heavy dishes as Wahlberg showed three brown eggs boiling on the stove, followed by scrambled eggs cooked with turkey. He also revealed a plate of salmon served with lemon and a side of blueberries, joking that it’s the “same stuff, every day.”

In the video, as the actor sits down to eat, he emphasised that consistency is key to how he maintains his energy and fitness.

Wahlberg has previously told People that getting up for 4 a.m. workouts isn’t always easy, admitting he often feels tempted to sleep in, but still pushes through by sticking to a strict routine that includes a cold plunge to wake himself up.

Wahlberg also explained that showing up daily helps him avoid regret.