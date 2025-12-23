Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome their fourth child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are now a family of six after welcoming their latest bundle of joy.

The singer, 50, and the former professional tennis player, 44, welcomed their fourth child on Wednesday, December 17.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, confirming the arrival of their newest baby, who joins twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and daughter Mary, 5.

The couple made the announcement with a photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and wearing a hospital beanie while resting beside a stuffed sloth animal.

The couple captioned the post, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025,” but did not reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Reports of Iglesias and Kournikova expecting another child emerged in August. An insider revealed to People that Iglesias has scaled back his touring schedule in recent years to spend more time at home.

Iglesias and Kournikova have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of his Escape music video. They have mostly kept their private life out of the spotlight and only occasionally share family moments on social media.