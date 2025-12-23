Tom Holland bags praises from Spider-Man: Brand New Day director as filming wraps

Tom Holland has officially finished filming his fourth Spider-Man film.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed on Saturday that production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has concluded.

In an Instagram post, Cretton shared photos from the set and described the project as “the biggest, most rewarding film” he has worked on.

"To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting," he mentioned in a long note.

After a written tribute to his family and the crew, the director reserved special praise for Holland, 29, for his work ethic and commitment to the role.

"And of course, to @tomholland2013, for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship," Cretton captioned a photo of him and Holland with flower garlands around Holland's neck and a second photo featuring the movie's crew.

"That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!" he concluded, hinting that filming had officially wrapped.

Production on Brand New Day began in August, with scenes shot in Glasgow, Scotland. Filming briefly paused in September after Holland sustained a mild concussion during a stunt, but he returned to the set in early October.

The film marks Holland’s first solo Spider-Man movie since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He once again stars alongside his real-life fiancée Zendaya.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, arriving just weeks after Holland and Zendaya’s other upcoming film, The Odyssey, which opens July 17.