Jessie J recalls performing while grieving miscarriage

Jessie J slams idea cancer means disappearing: 'That ain’t me'

Jessie J is challenging the norm that people going through personal problems should pause their lives

In a new cover story for Women’s Health, the 37-year-old singer revealed that she had a “heated conversation” with her team after following her cancer diagnosis, as her team immediately advised her to cancel all her work commitments.

But Jessie, who was diagnosed with an early stage of cancer in March, just days before her musical comeback, pushed back the norm and questioned why people going through hardship are expected to pause their lives.

“I had this heated conversation with my team when I found out [about the diagnosis] and they were like, ‘Let’s cancel everything,” Jessie told the outlet.

The Price Tag singer went on to say, “But what is this narrative that because you’re going through something personal or difficult that you park what you’re doing? Especially when it’s something that one in two people go through…

She revealed that at the time of her cancer diagnosis, she wanted to change the narrative that people battling illness or going through a tough time should disappear.

“Surely this is an opportunity to change that narrative: ‘Oh, if you’ve got cancer, you should go away and deal with it privately, quietly. No one should know about it. No one wants to see you look rough. And come back when it’s all done, and everything’s great,” Jessie noted.

She firmly stated, “That ain’t me.”

This mindset also helped her survive miscarriage and past traumas.

“Even when I had the miscarriage, I did a show the next day. I sat on stage and I was grieving – and that was the show,” Jessie added.