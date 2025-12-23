Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she 'feel very alone' during holidays

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, is not fond of Christmas and the festive activities.

During a recent chat on her podcast, the Marty Supreme actress opened up about her love for the festive season, while Brad "hates" the season.

"I love Christmas; my husband is a little bit of a Grinch, so he's the opposite. But I love the decorations," she said on her podcast. "I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit. I love decorating and we have a traditional menu that we do every year."

About what holiday traditions Brad might have introduced her and their kids, Gwyneth responded, "Are you kidding? Brad is the worst."

She explained, "He hates Christmas music. He hates Christmas decorations. He hates roast turkey. He hates the traditional dinner. He looks forward to it being over."

"I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas; although, all the kids love it, so they're on my side," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Gwyneth, who tied the knot with Brad in 2018, shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin.



Gwyneth further shared insights into her holiday traditions, including making Martha Stewart's perfect roast turkey recipe every year for Christmas.

"We never really deviate that much. One year, we added fried chicken to the mix, which I thought was weird, but Brad really was into the idea. But this year I think we're going traditional,” she revealed.