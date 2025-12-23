Michael Douglas opens up on shared pain with Rob Reiner as fathers

Michael Douglas opened up about how he and Rob Reiner bonded over raising sons with drug issues.

During the CBS News' special Rob Reiner: Scenes from a Life, Michael praised Rob as a devoted parent who gives his best professionally, despite dealing with his son, Nick’s, serious drug and mental issues.

"With this terrible tragedy, we're realizing how much pressure he was dealing with in his personal life with his son," Michael said, referring to Rob and his wife, Michele's murder.

For those unversed, Rob's son Nick has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents' brutal killing.

Michael went on to share his own struggle of dealing with a son with addiction issues, "I also had a son who had drug issues. And I'm happy to say he's overcome them and he's living a prosperous life."

He openly acknowledged the limitations of parents and how they cannot control everything.

"But we talked a lot about that: What you can do as a parent, what you can't do," he noted

"So knowing with all of that going on behind the scenes, this was a man who always gave you his best," Michael praised Rob, who directed one of the hit movies of Hollywood, including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and many more.

Douglas himself starred in movies The American President (1995) and And So It Goes (2014), which were directed by Michael.

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles apartment by their daughter, Romy Reiner, on December 14.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the causes of death for Rob and Michele is due to multiple sharp force injuries.