Rob, Michele Reiner's kids release major update amid ongoing tragedy

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's son Jake and daughter Romy expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received after their parents' deaths.

The late director's eldest kids spoke out again, revealing a memorial service to honor their parents will be held "at a later date," via People.

A statement from the siblings' representative read, "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received."

"They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date," they continued.

This came after the late couple's family and friends gathered informally at their Albert Brooks’ home last week.

For those unversed, Rob and Michele were discovered dead inside their Los Angeles home by their daughter Romy on December 14. The late couple's youngest son, Nick Reiner, was arrested the same day and was charged with two counts of murder.

According to a recent report by the Los Angeles Times and KNBC, Nick was under treatment for schizophrenia before Rob and Michele's deaths.

The Reiner family confirmed the death of the filmmaker and his wife in an official statement released on December 14, stating, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."