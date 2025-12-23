Jessie J talks about people's reactions to delaying cancer surgery for Wembley show

Jessie J breaks silence on postponing cancer surgery for Wembley show:'We’re not handcuffed'

Jessie J broke her silence on delaying her breast cancer surgery for the Wembley show in June.

In a recent cover story for Women’s Health, the 37-year-old singer revealed that she defied expectations tagged with patients going through cancer journey and noted that it "p***** off a lot of people."

The Price Tag hitmaker, who was diagnosed with an early-stage breast cancer in March, just days before she was set to make her musical comeback after a four-year break, said she "refused to be quiet" amid her health scare, saying she was not "handcuffed."

“I p***** off a lot of people by postponing my surgery to do that show. But I knew doing the show was going to impact me personally, as Jessica," she told the publisher. "I feel guilty that not everyone who has to have cancer surgery gets that moment."

Jessica went on to say, "There were 80,000 people cheering, not because I could sing well or wore an outfit they liked. It was: we love you, we’re behind you and we hope this goes well…"

"We’re not handcuffed to having to sit down and be quiet and cry because we’ve got cancer," Jessica emphasized, "I’m going to sing ‘Bang Bang’ as loud as I can. And that was the moment I was thinking about as I was put to sleep when I had my surgery. That and my son’s face saying, ‘Love you, Mummy.’”